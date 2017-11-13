Atty. Gloria Allred to hold news conference with new Roy Moore accuser

Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks during his election party, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Montgomery, Ala. Moore won the Alabama Republican primary runoff for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, defeating an appointed incumbent, Sen. Luther Strange, backed by President Donald Trump and allies of Sen. Mitch McConnell. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

MADISON, N.Y. (WBMA) Attorney Gloria Allred has announced a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET with a new Roy Moore accuser.

A release from Allred's office states the woman "alleges that Roy Moore sexually assaulted her when she was a minor in Alabama."

The news conference will take place in Madison, New York this afternoon.

The announcement comes following last week's Washington Post report in which Leigh Corfman claims that she had a sexual encounter with Moore when she was 14-years-old. Moore was a 32-year old assistant district attorney in Etowah County at the time of the alleged incident.

Moore called the allegations in the Post's report "completely false and a desperate political attack."