Loud 'boom' heard across North Alabama; no explosions reported

A loud boom was heard over much of north Alabama on November 14, 2017 (abc3340.com)

Shortly after 1:40 p.m., a loud 'boom' was heard across North Alabama in Blount, Jefferson, Walker, Cullman, Talladega, Calhoun, Clay, Winston, Randolph, Tuscaloosa, and St. Clair counties.

Alabamians flocked to Twitter, with many reporting the event shook their homes.

Though ABC 33/40 has not received any reports of an explosion, the matter is being investigated.

According to ABC 33/40's chief meteorologist James Spann, the sound does not appear to be related to a geological event.





The National Weather Service in Birmingham has not confirmed the source of the sound but believes it originated from an aircraft sonic boom or a meteorite from the Leonid shower.

ABC 33/40 is currently awaiting information from NASA and airbases concerning the 'boom.'

